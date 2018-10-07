Pistons' Blake Griffin: Cleared to play Monday
Griffin has been cleared to play in Monday's preseason matchup with the Nets, but head coach Dwane Casey wouldn't guarantee he'd see the floor, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Griffin has been held out of the preseason entirely thus far in what appears to be an attempt by the coaching staff to keep the big man as fresh as possible for the start of the regular season. However, with three more preseason contests scheduled this week, the hope is to have Griffin take the court in order to get back into a rhythm. That said, coach Casey wouldn't guarantee Griffin or Reggie Jackson (ankle) would play Monday, so it'll be a situation to monitor closely up until tip-off.
