Pistons' Blake Griffin: Cleared to play Saturday

Griffin (knee) will play during Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Griffin will make his series debut in Game 3 after missing the first two contests due to a left knee injury. He'll presumably enter the starting five, which should push Thon Maker to the bench.

