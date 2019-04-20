Pistons' Blake Griffin: Cleared to play Saturday
Griffin (knee) will play during Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Griffin will make his series debut in Game 3 after missing the first two contests due to a left knee injury. He'll presumably enter the starting five, which should push Thon Maker to the bench.
