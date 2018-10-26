Griffin finished with 26 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 110-103 victory over the Cavaliers.

After blowing up for 50 points Tuesday, Griffin continued to get it done on the offensive end Thursday, finishing with 26 points to go with 10 rebounds. Perhaps the most impressive aspect to his hot start has been his three-point shooting. Over his last three games, Griffin is a combined 14-of-22 from beyond the arc. This efficiency is likely not sustainable but demonstrates the growth in his game. The Pistons moved to 4-0 with this victory but will face a much tougher opponent when the Celtics visit on Saturday.