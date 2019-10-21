Pistons' Blake Griffin: Considered day-to-day

Griffin can be considered day-to-day with a hamstring issue according to coach Dwayne Casey, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Casey appeared to retreat on his earlier assertion that Griffin would be ready for Wednesday's season opener against Indiana. While the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, considering the season has yet to start, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pistons exercised caution with their star, especially if he continues to feel discomfort.