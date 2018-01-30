Pistons' Blake Griffin: Could debut Thursday

Griffin, who has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Cleveland after being traded to the Pistons, is questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. Griffin must pass physicals and go through other parts of the trade process.

If Griffin ends up missing Thursday's contest, it seems likely he would make his team debut Saturday against the Heat. In either scenario, he should be expected to play a full complement of minutes and be a high-usage player within the team's offense.