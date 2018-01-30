Pistons' Blake Griffin: Could debut Thursday
Griffin, who has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Cleveland after being traded to the Pistons, is questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. Griffin must pass physicals and go through other parts of the trade process.
If Griffin ends up missing Thursday's contest, it seems likely he would make his team debut Saturday against the Heat. In either scenario, he should be expected to play a full complement of minutes and be a high-usage player within the team's offense.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't make debut Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Traded to Pistons•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Quiet in victory•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Struggles with shot in loss to Celtics•
-
Clippers' Blake Griffin: Leads team with triple-double in loss•
-
Wall's out, Griffin traded
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...