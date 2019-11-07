Pistons' Blake Griffin: Could play Friday
Griffin (hamstring, knee) has been cleared for participation in basketball-related activities and is day-to-day ahead of Friday's matchup against the Pacers.
Griffin has yet to make his season debut while recovering from hamstring and knee injuries, but it appears a return is on the horizon. He should be tentatively considered questionable for Friday's game, with more information likely arriving following morning shootaround. Once he's cleared, it's possible Griffin will be on a minutes limit during his first games back. With his return, Markieff Morris will presumably head to the bench.
