Pistons' Blake Griffin: Day-to-day with knee injury
Griffin (knee) did not participate in Tuesdays practice and is considered day-to-day, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Griffin has missed the last two games with left knee soreness, and his inability to practice Tuesday suggests he is still working through some issues with the injury. Griffin will likely end up being a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, but the idea that he seemingly hasn't done any basketball activity since last week does not bode well for him.
