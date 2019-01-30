Pistons' Blake Griffin: Decent line in loss

Griffin posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds across 38 minutes Tuesday against Milwaukee.

Griffin had an average game by his standards, generating strong counting stats but falling a bit short of his scoring average. Owners have no reason to worry about Griffin as he's been on an absolutely torrid pace through the first half of the season, especially of late. Over his last five appearances, Griffin's averaging 31.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.