Pistons' Blake Griffin: Decent line in loss
Griffin posted 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds across 38 minutes Tuesday against Milwaukee.
Griffin had an average game by his standards, generating strong counting stats but falling a bit short of his scoring average. Owners have no reason to worry about Griffin as he's been on an absolutely torrid pace through the first half of the season, especially of late. Over his last five appearances, Griffin's averaging 31.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 35 points in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 37 points in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Valiant effort in defeat•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Turns in third 30-plus-point game•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 30 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads team in loss to Jazz•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...