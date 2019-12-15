Pistons' Blake Griffin: Deemed questionable for Monday

Griffin (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Griffin continues to be plagued by soreness in his left knee as he was unable to partake in the second half of Saturday's tilt with Houston. While it's a positive sign that the star forward hasn't been ruled out, the issue has caused a stark decline in Griffin's performance this season as he's struggled to find his rhythm and is averaging career-lows in nearly every counting stat. Look for an official decision to hinge on how Griffin feels during and after shootaround.