GRiffin logged 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight assists, seven rebounds and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Saturday's 120-100 win over the Heat.

Griffin helped the Pistons put the game away in the third quarter. Although he's taking a back seat to Jerami Grant in the offense, Griffin is still making an impact with the Pistons, who took one step to salvage what's been a disappointing season thus far.