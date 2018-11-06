Griffin scored 24 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime loss to the Heat.

He continues to turn back the clock on the glass. Griffin hasn't had more than 19 double-doubles in a season since he posted 43 in 2013-14, but he already has six through nine games to begin his first full campaign as a Piston. Whether he can keep up this pace playing alongside a dominant rebounder like Andre Drummond -- it was DeAndre Jordan's emergence with the Clippers that cut into Griffin's boards over the last few seasons -- remains to be seen, however.