Griffin scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes during Monday's 113-102 win over the Cavaliers.

The Pistons' frontcourt duo of Griffin and Andre Drummond bullied the overmatched Cavs all night, and both struck for 20-plus points and double-doubles. Griffin already has eight double-doubles in 14 games this season after managing 16 in 58 games last year, and he's averaging more than 10 boards a night for the first time in seven years.