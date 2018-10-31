Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in loss Tuesday
Griffin finished with 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 loss to the Celtics.
After a dismal showing just three days prior, Griffin turned things around Tuesday with another impressive performance. Griffin appears to have some extra bounce to his step so far this season, putting up big numbers with some regularity. He is still far from being a defensive-minded player but is shooting the ball extremely well and rebounding at a surprising level. Despite two losses in a row, the Pistons are still sitting at 2-and-4 for the season and will travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Wednesday in what could be another favorable matchup for Griffin.
More News
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Comes up big again as Pistons move to 4-0
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't be rested
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores career-high 50 points
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 33 points in Saturday's win
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops team-high 26 in Opening Night win
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Pours in 29 in preseason finale
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...