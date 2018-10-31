Griffin finished with 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 108-105 loss to the Celtics.

After a dismal showing just three days prior, Griffin turned things around Tuesday with another impressive performance. Griffin appears to have some extra bounce to his step so far this season, putting up big numbers with some regularity. He is still far from being a defensive-minded player but is shooting the ball extremely well and rebounding at a surprising level. Despite two losses in a row, the Pistons are still sitting at 2-and-4 for the season and will travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Wednesday in what could be another favorable matchup for Griffin.