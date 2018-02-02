Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in team debut
Griffin scored 24 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 win over the Grizzlies.
Making his team debut, Griffin paced his new team in points and assists while finishing second only to Andre Drummond in rebounding. A strong showing from the foul stripe allowed him to exceed his season average in scoring, and he displayed some instant chemistry with Drummond in an alley-oop that resulted in a big dunk. Griffin's stat line was quite similar to many he posted in a Clippers uniform, indicating that his new surroundings could have a minimal impact on his fantasy value moving forward.
