Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles Thursday

Griffin contributed 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 win over the Magic.

Griffin continues to be his all-around self from the power forward position for the Pistons, doing a little bit of everything for the team to help them win. He can always drop it off to his big man Andre Drummond, attack the post himself, or space out the floor with his size and range. Averaging 23.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists since missing a game, Griffin is locked in for the Pistons' postseason run.