Griffin finished with 13 points (4-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Hawks.

Griffin played an all-around game Wednesday night, and what he lacked in scoring he more than made up for in assists and rebounds as he was one assist shy of a triple-double. It's concerning that his only made shots came from three, but Griffin is displaying his ability to be a versatile power forward, and the scoring will improve with time.