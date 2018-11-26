Pistons' Blake Griffin: Doubles-doubles in 35 minutes
Griffin provided 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 11 assists and three rebounds across 35 minutes in Sunday's win over the Suns.
Sunday marked Griffin's 10th double-double and highest assist total of the season. The veteran forward has taken a leap in his ninth year in the league, scoring a career-high 25.3 points, grabbing double-digit rebounds (10.4) for the first time since 2011 and adding in 4.8 assists and 2.4 threes per game. Griffin has missed at least 15 games in each of the past four seasons, but if he is able to stay healthy, he is on his way to a career year -- both in terms of fantasy and real basketball.
