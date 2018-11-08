Griffin scored 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-96 win over the Magic.

He's scored at least 20 points in five straight games and nine of 10 to begin the season, while the five boards were actually Griffin's lowest total of the year so far. The 29-year-old is on a career-best scoring pace, and he's averaging a double-double for the first time since 2011-12, giving the Pistons one of the most dominant frontcourts in the NBA alongside Andre Drummond.