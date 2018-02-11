Griffin collected 23 points (7-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 loss to the Hawks.

The Pistons have now dropped two in a row after not losing since Griffin joined the squad, and it could be partially due to his inefficiency shooting the ball over the two-game span. He continues to hoist up more three-point chances than he should for his position and skillset, but he still contributes solid totals thanks to his abilities on the inside, which owners would like to see him rely on more than the outside game.