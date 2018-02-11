Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 23 points Sunday
Griffin collected 23 points (7-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 loss to the Hawks.
The Pistons have now dropped two in a row after not losing since Griffin joined the squad, and it could be partially due to his inefficiency shooting the ball over the two-game span. He continues to hoist up more three-point chances than he should for his position and skillset, but he still contributes solid totals thanks to his abilities on the inside, which owners would like to see him rely on more than the outside game.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 25 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 21 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles with shot in win over Heat•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in team debut•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will play, start Thursday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Could debut Thursday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...