Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 25 on Raptors in win

Griffin produced 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Griffin at least partially snapped his cold shooting streak in Sunday's win, draining half of his eight three-pointers and nine of his 21 shots from the floor overall. After going 8-31 in his last three games, Sunday's shooting was encouraging, though Griffin could still improve in that department moving forward.