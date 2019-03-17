Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 25 on Raptors in win
Griffin produced 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Griffin at least partially snapped his cold shooting streak in Sunday's win, draining half of his eight three-pointers and nine of his 21 shots from the floor overall. After going 8-31 in his last three games, Sunday's shooting was encouraging, though Griffin could still improve in that department moving forward.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...