Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 30 points Wednesday

Griffin contributed 30 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 120-115 win over the Magic.

Griffin led the team in scoring by a wide margin in the contest, having his way in the paint and getting to the charity stripe double-digit times. Griffin has emerged as the best scoring option for the Pistons and should see the ball in his hand plenty moving forward.