Griffin recorded 33 points (12-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Bulls.

Griffin matched his career high in made threes while delivering an impressive and efficient double-double, complete with five dimes. Coach Dwane Casey is clearly granting Griffin all the freedom in the world, and thus far the veteran forward has not disappointed.

