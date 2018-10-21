Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 33 points in Saturday's win
Griffin recorded 33 points (12-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 win over the Bulls.
Griffin matched his career high in made threes while delivering an impressive and efficient double-double, complete with five dimes. Coach Dwane Casey is clearly granting Griffin all the freedom in the world, and thus far the veteran forward has not disappointed.
