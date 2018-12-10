Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 35 in loss

Griffin had 35 points (13-25 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-8 FT) and five rebounds in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

Both Griffin and Andre Drummond had big nights, but it ultimately wasn't enough to outduel the Pelicans, as Detroit got just nine combined points from its other three starters.

