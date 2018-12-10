Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 35 in loss
Griffin had 35 points (13-25 FG, 4-9 3PT, 5-8 FT) and five rebounds in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.
Both Griffin and Andre Drummond had big nights, but it ultimately wasn't enough to outduel the Pelicans, as Detroit got just nine combined points from its other three starters.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Pours in team-high 31•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads Pistons in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Pops for team-high 26•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Efficient line in Friday's win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 30 points in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Doubles-doubles in 35 minutes•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...