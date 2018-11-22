Griffin finished with 37 points (9-21 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 11 rebounds, and four assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to the Rockets.

Griffin produced another gem Wednesday, recording his third consecutive double-double. He also scored 30 points for the second time in his last three games but did fail to record any defensive stats. The six triples was a career-high although Griffin did record nine turnovers. He is putting up some tasty numbers across the board which may blind many of his owners to his high turnover rate.