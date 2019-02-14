Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops game-high 32 points

Griffin scored 32 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-12 FT) and collected eight rebounds along with five assists over 37 minutes Wednesday against Boston.

Griffin found success across the board, knocking down four shots from beyond the arc for his second straight game while also draining 52.6 percent of his field goals. Despite this stellar effort, the Pistons would fall just short 118-110. Griffin continues to be a reliable source of points, rebounds and assists, posting averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 boards and 6.0 helpers over his last five matchups.