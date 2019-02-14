Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops game-high 32 points
Griffin scored 32 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-12 FT) and collected eight rebounds along with five assists over 37 minutes Wednesday against Boston.
Griffin found success across the board, knocking down four shots from beyond the arc for his second straight game while also draining 52.6 percent of his field goals. Despite this stellar effort, the Pistons would fall just short 118-110. Griffin continues to be a reliable source of points, rebounds and assists, posting averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 boards and 6.0 helpers over his last five matchups.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Near triple-double in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Another solid performance in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Solid line in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Showcases shooting efficiency•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Big game against former team•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 24 despite shooting woes•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...