Griffin scored 25 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 overtime loss to the Nets.

It was a night of near misses for Griffin. He was one board shy of his fifth double-double in seven games, and then his buzzer-beater attempt at the end of overtime clanked off the front rim. He's still putting up huge numbers to begin the campaign, and if he can stay healthy -- he hasn't played 80 games in a season since 2013-14 -- he could be headed for the kind of production Clippers fans were used to seeing early in his career.