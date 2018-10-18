Griffin scored 26 points (8-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding eight rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Nets.

It was a remarkably mistake-free performance from the 29-year-old, as Griffin committed only one turnover and no fouls on the night. His numbers were slightly disappointing last season after being traded to Detroit from the Clippers, but if he can stay healthy, Griffin could be poised for a strong bounce-back campaign.