Pistons' Blake Griffin: Effectively done for season

The NBA has granted the Pistons a $9.26 million disabled player exception for Griffin, who is projected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery Jan. 7, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As Bobby Marks of ESPN.com notes, the exception means that Griffin is technically eligible to return to game action June 15, but barring the 16-28 Pistons making the most improbable run to the NBA Finals in league history, Detroit's season will already be over by that time. This was always the expected outcome for Griffin, who previously required a scope for the same knee last spring and looked like a shell of himself in his 18 appearances this season before Detroit shut him down and had him go under the knife again. Griffin is expected to receive clearance ahead of training camp next fall, but given his checkered health record in addition to the fact that he'll turn 31 in March, his days as a perennial NBA All-Star could be over.