Pistons' Blake Griffin: Efficient line in Friday's win
Griffin collected 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, and five assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-88 win over the Bulls.
Griffin was extremely efficient and filled up the box score as usual. As evidence by his stat line in this one, Griffin is not a reliable source of steals or blocks, but he's a complete offensive player who also grabs more than his fair share of boards.
