Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ejected in win

Griffin totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a block across 23 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Hawks on Friday.

Griffin's night could have been even better had he not gotten ejected for yelling at the Hawks' bench with just under five minutes to go in the third quarter of Friday's win. It's unclear if Griffin will face additional discipline, but he'll be a solid option should he take the floor against Miami on Saturday.