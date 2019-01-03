Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ends road trip on high note
Griffin scored a team-high 26 points (11-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 101-94 win over the Grizzlies.
He continues to be Mr. Consistent for the Pistons. Griffin has scored at least 15 points with at least three assists in 11 straight games while grabbing at least seven boards and draining at least one three-pointer in 10 of them.
