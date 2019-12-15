Pistons' Blake Griffin: Exits with knee soreness

Griffin won't return to Saturday's game at Houston due to left knee soreness, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Griffin had a rough first half with two points (0-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FG), two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes, and he won't retake the court in the second half. The 30-year-old didn't play both ends of back-to-back sets until last week, and it appears the knee soreness cropped back up. Markieff Morris started the second half in his place.