Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected back Monday
Griffin is expected to play in Monday's game against Orlando.
Griffin was held out of Saturday's loss to Milwaukee for rest purposes, but all indications are that he'll be back in the starting lineup Monday night. Griffin is not included on the team's injury report.
