Griffin is expected to play Friday against the Celtics -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Griffin has been sitting out back-to-backs this season for rest purposes, but he'll play Friday after seeing 33 minutes Thursday against the Pacers. Across Griffin's past five appearances, he has averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27.6 minutes.