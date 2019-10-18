Play

Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected to play in opener

Coach Dwane Casey said Friday that he doesn't expect Griffin (hamstring) to miss the start of the regular season, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

This is a good bit of assurance from Casey, as Griffin has missed the last week of action with hamstring soreness. As expected, the injury is not expected to keep Griffin out for the start of the regular season, but look for that to be confirmed at some point next week.

