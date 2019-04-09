Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected to play Tuesday, Wednesday

Griffin (knee) is expected to play both Tuesday against the Grizzlies and Wednesday against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons are clawing to hang onto the playoffs, so, despite a sore knee, Griffin will be on the court. Over the past two games, he's averaging 30.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 34.5 minutes.