Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected to play Wednesday
Griffin is expected to play Wednesday against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
This is encouraging news, as Griffin has been cleared to play both sides of a back-to-back set for the first time all season. Over his past five games, Griffin is averaging 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28.0 minutes.
