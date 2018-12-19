Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected to play
Griffin is dealing with an illness but is expected to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
Detroit called Griffin "probable" earlier in the day, so the expectation all along was that he'd be able to play. Edwards notes that Griffin did not appear ill while warming up, but official word should come from the team closer to tip.
