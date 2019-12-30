Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected to sit Monday
Griffin is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Utah due to left knee soreness.
Griffin's knee issues have once again resurfaced, and if he sits Monday, it'll be his fourth absence since the middle of the month. With Markieff Morris (foot) already out, Christian Wood could be set for increased minutes.
