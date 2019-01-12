Pistons' Blake Griffin: Explodes for 44 points in win

Griffin contributed 44 points (13-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 13-14 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block in 40 minutes Saturday against the Clippers.

After missing Thursday's game against the Kings for rest, Griffin detonated, scoring his second-most points of the season and tieing a season-high with five threes. Griffin's been fantastic all season and despite struggling to produce defensive stats consistently, is one of the preeminent fantasy options due to his ability on the offensive end.