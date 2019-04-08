Pistons' Blake Griffin: Feeling better Monday
Coach Dwane Casey said Griffin's knee feels good following rehab Monday morning, Vincent Ellis of the Free Press reports.
Griffin briefly exited Sunday's game against the Hornets, which raised some concern, but he was able to return and finish with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. With the Pistons still in the thick of the playoff race, the expectation is that Griffin will play a full compliment of minutes Tuesday against Memphis and, if necessary, Wednesday in New York.
