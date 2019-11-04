Pistons' Blake Griffin: Feels close to return

Griffin (hamstring) said he feels "very close" to making his season debut, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Griffin has been sidelined all season with a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he's nearing a return. "I feel great and I'm ready to go whenever they give me the green light," Griffin said. He won't play Monday against the Wizards, though he's set to be re-evaluated prior to Wednesday's game against the Knicks.