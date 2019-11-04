Pistons' Blake Griffin: Feels close to return
Griffin (hamstring) said he feels "very close" to making his season debut, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Griffin has been sidelined all season with a hamstring injury, but it sounds like he's nearing a return. "I feel great and I'm ready to go whenever they give me the green light," Griffin said. He won't play Monday against the Wizards, though he's set to be re-evaluated prior to Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...