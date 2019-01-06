Pistons' Blake Griffin: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Griffin registered 34 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-105 loss to the Jazz.

Griffin has gone for 30-plus points 11 times through 36 appearances this season. He is maintaining career-high averages in points and made threes per game, and he is already just one double-double shy of matching last season's double-double total (16 across 58 appearances in 2017-18).