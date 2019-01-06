Pistons' Blake Griffin: Fills up stat sheet in loss
Griffin registered 34 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-105 loss to the Jazz.
Griffin has gone for 30-plus points 11 times through 36 appearances this season. He is maintaining career-high averages in points and made threes per game, and he is already just one double-double shy of matching last season's double-double total (16 across 58 appearances in 2017-18).
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ends road trip on high note•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 18 in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Strong effort in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 34 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...