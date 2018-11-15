Pistons' Blake Griffin: Fills up stat sheet in victory
Griffin posted 30 points (13-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 40 minutes Wednesday in the Pistons' 106-104 win over the Raptors.
Griffin helped guide the Pistons to a 19-point comeback victory, with his production on the defensive end in particular standing out. The power forward had registered no more than two steals or one block in any of the Pistons' first 12 games, but topped both marks Wednesday. His 13 made field goals on the evening were also his most since his memorable 50-point outing Oct. 23 against the 76ers. The strong all-around outing was an encouraging sign after Griffin had averaged just 12.0 points (on 30.2 percent shooting from the field), 6.7 boards, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks over the prior three contests.
