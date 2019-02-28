Pistons' Blake Griffin: Flirts with triple-double in loss

Griffin totaled 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists over 35 minutes in in the Pistons' loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

After recording a triple-double in Monday's win, Griffin followed up his strong performance with a near triple-double in Wednesday's loss. His play highlighted his versatility, and Griffin will continue to be a valuable member of a surprising Pistons team.