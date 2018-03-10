Pistons' Blake Griffin: Flirts with triple-double versus Bulls
Griffin scored 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Friday's 99-83 win over the Bulls.
Griffin continued his recent resurgence in this one, scoring at least 25 points for the fourth straight game on the back of an efficient shooting performance. He came within a couple rebounds and assists of a triple-double, indicating that he's once again feeling comfortable after struggling through the latter half of February. Griffin will now enjoy three days off before next taking the court Tuesday against the Jazz.
