Pistons' Blake Griffin: Game-time call Saturday

Griffin (knee) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 3 against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Griffin will warm up with hopes of playing. He has yet to appear in the series, and if he's ruled out again, Thon Maker figures to draw another start.

