Pistons' Blake Griffin: Game-time call vs. Pacers
Griffin (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana.
Griffin remains day-to-day with knee soreness, although there's still no word on whether he's participated in any basketball activities. Another update on his status should emerge closer to tipoff.
