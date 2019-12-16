Pistons' Blake Griffin: Gets MRI for knee

Griffin (knee) underwent an MRI on Sunday, but the results of his tests haven't been disclosed, Rod Beard of The Detroit News. The Pistons continue to list him as questionable for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Considering Griffin underwent surgery on the same knee last April, but the Pistons may just be exercising some extra precaution after the big man experienced soreness during Saturday's win over the Rockets. Even if the knee issue proves to be a short-term concern, Griffin still hasn't looked like the same player in 2019-20 after a hamstring injury delayed his season debut. In 14 games this season, Griffin is averaging 16.4 points (on 36.7 percent shooting from the field) to go with 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes.