Griffin posted 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Pacers.

Griffin is having the worst season of his career from a scoring point of view, and while he struggled from the field once again, he did post his best scoring output since Jan. 28, when he put up 23 points against the Lakers. Griffin is averaging only 10.9 points per game over his last 10 contests.